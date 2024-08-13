Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $340.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $290.13.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $283.77 on Monday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $288.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equifax’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Griggs sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.60, for a total value of $575,026.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,238 shares of company stock worth $3,492,928. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $1,855,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

