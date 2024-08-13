Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 587.7% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 51,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,860. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.1113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 273,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 694,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

