Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2024

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EODGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 587.7% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 51,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,860. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $5.05.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.1113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 273,284 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 58,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 694,844 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.