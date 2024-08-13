Wedmont Private Capital Takes $314,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 58,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,320 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 427,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Newmont by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 452,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 148,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. CIBC upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.02. 5,173,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,044,509. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $50.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

