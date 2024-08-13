Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $465.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $558.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $562.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $487.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

