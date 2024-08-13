Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 2,844 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Truist Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,395,000 after buying an additional 883,416 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $307,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,507,000 after acquiring an additional 101,288 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.69. 5,455,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,448,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

