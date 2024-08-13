Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 129 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,485,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,181,369 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.86. The company had a trading volume of 197,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,604. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $215.37 and a 1-year high of $290.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.38.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

