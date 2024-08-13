Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SAP were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SAP by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in SAP by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $5.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.02. The stock had a trading volume of 413,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,019. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP SE has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $214.94.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

