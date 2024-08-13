Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock worth $197,011. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

JCI stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.82. 3,693,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,389,854. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

