Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,524. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.