Wedmont Private Capital Has $866,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Mizuho raised their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.11.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $216.43. The company had a trading volume of 587,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,819. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

