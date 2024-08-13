Wedmont Private Capital Has $434,000 Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,198 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 49.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,421. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,578 shares of company stock worth $3,498,965. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

