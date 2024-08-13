Wedmont Private Capital Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $197,305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,854,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $61,327,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 826.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,911,000 after purchasing an additional 365,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,968,726,000 after purchasing an additional 290,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.63. 905,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,174. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

