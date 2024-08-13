Wedmont Private Capital Has $338,000 Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.55. 2,355,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,485. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

