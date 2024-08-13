Wedmont Private Capital Has $310,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.