Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.31 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $3,183,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $20,418,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $2,155,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $11.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $491.05. 302,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $485.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

