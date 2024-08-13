Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 34.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,659 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. 5,511,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,736,246. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

