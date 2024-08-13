Wedmont Private Capital Buys New Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SYF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.74. 3,591,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

