Wedmont Private Capital Buys 1,156 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Rollins were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $48.48. 1,655,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.