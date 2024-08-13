Wedmont Private Capital Buys 107 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Western Trust Bank raised its position in McKesson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $552.08. The company had a trading volume of 668,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $404.72 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $591.00 and its 200-day moving average is $551.49.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $609.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $18,702,605 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

