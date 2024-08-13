Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9,720.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 104,984 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $508,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,242.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,470 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $66.41. 4,045,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,026,554. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

