Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,657 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after buying an additional 2,998,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,876,694,000 after buying an additional 1,619,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Danaher by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,691,735,000 after buying an additional 1,334,781 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,752,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $268.21. 1,109,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $198.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,501,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,712 shares of company stock valued at $13,173,269 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

