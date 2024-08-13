Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 2,652 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 100,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 202,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,098. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $82.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average is $78.24.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.