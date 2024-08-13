Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 230 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $531.20. The stock had a trading volume of 259,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,596. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.87 and its 200-day moving average is $520.57. The company has a market cap of $123.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.38 and a 52 week high of $555.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

