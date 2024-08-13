Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 200 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cencora were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COR. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.57.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,338,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,658,274. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.30. 767,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,625. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $247.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

