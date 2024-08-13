WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.70. The company had a trading volume of 79,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,085. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $278.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

