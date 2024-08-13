WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,326 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. &PARTNERS lifted its position in Corteva by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Corteva by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.73. 1,503,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,338. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

