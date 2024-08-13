WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank OZK bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $107.95. 1,438,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,655. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

