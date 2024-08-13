WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 1,977.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.43. The stock had a trading volume of 348,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,608. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.02 and a 200-day moving average of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OLED. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLED

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.