WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 176,968 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.83. 477,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $417.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

