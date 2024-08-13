WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $48,000 Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,327,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,794 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $132,257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $88,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.51. 1,404,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $78.16.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

