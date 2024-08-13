WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 250 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.30. 670,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,209. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $112.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.65, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 433.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $77,588.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,050.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,435. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

