Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 243 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.92. 1,968,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,268,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.27 and a 200 day moving average of $113.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

