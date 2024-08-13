Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 0.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $94.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Walt Disney traded as low as $85.40 and last traded at $85.69. 3,749,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 11,622,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.95.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.21.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $156.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

