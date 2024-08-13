Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Trading Down 2%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.14 and last traded at $67.30. Approximately 7,621,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 17,271,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.56.

The company has a market cap of $545.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock worth $954,455,147. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Walmart by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $16,872,000. Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

