Walker Financial Services Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Walker Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF makes up 1.2% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 917.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 767.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.54. 41,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,001. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $49.33. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

