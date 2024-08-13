VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VinFast Auto Stock Performance

Shares of VinFast Auto stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,989. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63. VinFast Auto has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VinFast Auto stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

