VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLOW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.54. VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.82 and a one year high of $25.84.

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0878 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th.

