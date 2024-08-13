VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Short Interest Down 40.2% in July

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the July 15th total of 73,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter worth $71,693,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 219,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,052. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $562.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $33.11.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.0166 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

