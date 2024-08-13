Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in July

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the July 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of VSQTF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.07. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09. Victory Square Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. Victory Square Technologies had a negative return on equity of 257.66% and a negative net margin of 106.18%.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

