Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Short Interest Down 90.9% in July

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the July 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vicinity Motor Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of VEV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,455,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,489. Vicinity Motor has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The company had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

