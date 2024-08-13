Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab Sells 7,324 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $55,076.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at $267,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Paul Mcnab also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $50,005.26.
Viavi Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %
Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,765. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -380.50 and a beta of 0.91. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34.
Several research firms have weighed in on VIAV. Susquehanna lowered Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.
Viavi Solutions Company Profile
Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
