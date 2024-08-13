Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab Sells 7,324 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 7,324 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $55,076.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at $267,945.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Mcnab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $50,005.26.

Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,765. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -380.50 and a beta of 0.91. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 305.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,161,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after buying an additional 9,161,535 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,526,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,290,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,394 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIAV. Susquehanna lowered Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

