Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Short Interest Up 155.6% in July

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vesuvius Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CKSNF remained flat at $5.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. Vesuvius has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $5.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48.
Vesuvius Company Profile
