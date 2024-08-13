Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Short Interest Up 155.6% in July

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CKSNF remained flat at $5.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. Vesuvius has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $5.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

