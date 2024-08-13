Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 2.5%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.00 and last traded at $74.77. 2,291,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 8,788,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,115,865 shares of company stock worth $115,378,949. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.