Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, an increase of 2,886.2% from the July 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vaso Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VASO remained flat at $0.23 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 251,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,239. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.31. Vaso has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter. Vaso had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

