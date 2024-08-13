Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Aspiriant LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,231 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,465,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,663,000 after purchasing an additional 294,495 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,650,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.69. 2,546,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $268.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21. The firm has a market cap of $394.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

