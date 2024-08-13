Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,398,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,939. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99. The company has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $63.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

