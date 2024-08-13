Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Lowered by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after buying an additional 6,269,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,278,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,408,000 after buying an additional 582,373 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 461.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,838,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,770,000 after buying an additional 7,265,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,585,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,561,000 after buying an additional 522,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.79. 2,145,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,459. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $48.84.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.