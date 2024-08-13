Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VOO traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.75. 885,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,572. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $500.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.80. The company has a market cap of $448.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

