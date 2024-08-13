Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.57 on Tuesday, hitting $495.64. 1,325,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,156,408. The company has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $500.45 and its 200 day moving average is $480.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

