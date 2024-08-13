Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Ashford Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ashford Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ashford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $496.93. 1,730,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159,022. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $519.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $500.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

